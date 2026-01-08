БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Wakes to Snow: Over 100 Machines Clearing Streets; Traffic Jams and Public Transport Delays

Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Snow-clearing equipment is about to enter the small neighborhood streets as well

Снимка: БТА

A sharp change in weather brought cold temperatures, strong winds, and snowfall to Sofia overnight. The capital awoke under a blanket of snow, with 109 snow-clearing vehicles already deployed across the city early this morning. The Sofia Urban Mobility Centre (CGM) warned that public transport delays are possible. Snow-removal operations are now expanding to smaller residential streets, the Sofia Inspectorate confirmed.

Snow began falling between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. in different parts of the city. Initial clearing focused on main public transport routes. However, by the morning rush hour, streets were still largely impassable, causing severe traffic jams and delays. Tensions flared in some areas, with a video circulating on social media showing a traffic altercation in which a driver initially attempted a traffic violation before confronting another motorist, reportedly with a baton.

The snow this morning has made it difficult to get around by car and caused huge traffic jams. Drivers report major delays:

“It’s normal, no problems.”
“The roads are passable and we’re moving normally.”
“This morning there were huge jams. It took me roughly two hours to travel from Nadezhda to Mladost 1.”


BNT: “So double the usual time?”

“Now it’s a bit better. We can move faster than during the morning peak.”

Across the Sofia municipality, 109 snowploughs are actively clearing streets, with nearly 100 more on standby.

Nikolay Nedelkov, Director of the Sofia Inspectorate, said:

“Priority has been given to streets carrying mass public transport. Some residential streets are now being cleared. Snowfall is still ongoing, so public transport routes, stops, and cycle lanes are being treated simultaneously. Once snowfall stops, vehicles will move on to internal streets. Some boulevards, including Bulgaria Boulevard, experienced heavy snow early, but the contractor responded swiftly, and we caught up. There were temporary public transport interruptions, which have mostly been resolved; only tram 6 remains off its usual route due to icy tracks.”


By 8:00 a.m., snow-clearing continued along main roads and boulevards. Once the snowfall eases, equipment will move to residential streets, the municipality confirmed.

photos by BTA

Due to the worsening winter conditions, Sofia police have urged drivers to avoid using cars today unless absolutely necessary. Emergency municipal teams are patrolling the city and responding to reports of fallen tree branches. In Vitosha Nature Park, roads from Dragalevtsi to Aleko Hut and from Boyana to Zlatni Mostove have been sanded and cleared of snow.

