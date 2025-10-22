Some Services in Bulgaria Have Nearly Doubled in Price over the Past Year

Prices for certain services in Bulgaria have seen sharp increases over the past year, with some almost doubling, according to official statistics. The most noticeable rises, albeit gradual, have been recorded in tourism, hairdressing, and car maintenance and repair.

The National Association of Hairdressers does not track price changes for individual salons, which set their own rates. However, customers are clearly feeling the pinch.

“Inflation on these services is at least 20 per cent, in my view. Maybe not just in the last few months, but over the past year and a half, there have been two or three big increases of 5–10 lev each. For example, I used to pay 25 lev for a manicure, now it’s 50,” said one client. “Where I usually go for a haircut, prices have gone up since my last visit.” “They are increasing. I’ve also noticed that regular clients pay one price, while new clients are charged more,” another customer commented.

Official statistics show that hairdressing services alone have risen by 17 per cent this year compared with the previous year.

Petya Totkova, manager of a beauty salon in Sofia, said the increases are unavoidable due to the rising cost of materials and consumables. She emphasised that price adjustments are made gradually to retain clients.

“In the past six months, the cost of hair dye has increased by five per cent… That’s around a 10 lev increase on what it used to be,” Totkova said.

The hairdressers’ association believes the introduction of the euro next year will not cause additional price rises in salons.

“This panic is completely unnecessary. If there is any price increase, it will be due to rising costs of the products we use,” said Venelin Kapanov, chairman of the National Association of Hairdressers.

Car washes have also gradually increased their prices in recent months, by at least 10 lev. In Sofia, a comprehensive wash—including interior and exterior—cost 15–18 lev last year; now it exceeds 25 lev, with some reaching 50 lev depending on the vehicle. Some operators are keeping prices lower by using cheaper imported materials.

“We bought materials from Germany at much better prices and higher quality… I haven’t raised prices yet. If the situation remains the same, I’ll keep prices as they are,” said Lyubomir Kostadinov, owner of a car wash in Sofia.

According to the National Statistical Institute, tourism services have experienced the highest price increases among all service sectors over the past year, rising by 34 per cent.