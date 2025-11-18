БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fuel Prices: Diesel Sees the Sharpest Increase

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Only for a month the price of diesel has risen by 12 st./l

цените горивата голямо поскъпването дизела

A new surge in fuel prices has hit the country. Experts link the rise to the sanctions against Lukoil and predict that prices will continue to rise until the end of the year, though not dramatically. The steepest increase is in the price of diesel.

In just one month, the price of diesel has gone up by 12 stotinki per litre, that of petrol by 5 stotinki per litre, and gas by 2 stotinki per litre. According to experts, the increases stem from the US sanctions imposed on Lukoil.

"At the moment, because trade is restricted not only in our country but globally, there is strong demand for Russian diesel fuel in the region, and the inability to process payments has pushed diesel prices significantly higher over the past two to three weeks. We’re talking about an increase of around 20 stotinki per litre at wholesale level. At the pump, we’re seeing a rise of 10–11 stotinki, which suggests that over the next two to three weeks we’ll likely see an additional increase of 7–8 stotinki at the pump for diesel. Petrol has risen by about 7–8 stotinki and is expected to stabilise. Gas shows no change," said Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Fuel Traders, Producers and Importers.

Uncertainty surrounding Lukoil’s operations in Bulgaria has also led to increased demand for fuel.

"People hear there may be problems and start filling up extra fuel. Over the past two weeks, there has been more work than is usual for the season. I expect that once news comes out that things are under control, demand will ease and next week people will fill up less. I think overall consumption is normal and for the season it's going as it has in previous years," added Hadzhidimitrov.

Public reactions to the new fuel prices are mixed.

"In my view, they’re unreasonably expensive."

"As long as you’re not lazy and you work, everything is fine — nothing is expensive. We just earn too little."

"For now it’s manageable. But if this trend continues, things will become very serious."

Over the past 12 months, average prices for the most common petrol and diesel have hovered around BGN 2.50 and BGN 2.70 per litre. Expectations are that prices will remain within these levels until the end of the year.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Заради силен вятър: Пренасочиха полети от летището в София
1
Заради силен вятър: Пренасочиха полети от летището в София
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
2
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Земетресение от 3,6 по Рихтер разлюля Благоевград
3
Земетресение от 3,6 по Рихтер разлюля Благоевград
Христо Марков е новият изпълнителен директор на НАП
4
Христо Марков е новият изпълнителен директор на НАП
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява синтетичен наркотик
5
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява...
Протестиращата майка Дияна Хърка прекрати гладната си стачка
6
Протестиращата майка Дияна Хърка прекрати гладната си стачка

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не искат строеж
4
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не...
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
5
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
Новият български сериал "Мамник" – скоро по БНТ и Bulgaria ON AIR
6
Новият български сериал "Мамник" – скоро по БНТ и...

More from: Economy

Rumen Spetsov Appointed Special Commercial Administrator of the Lukoil group companies in Bulgaria
Rumen Spetsov Appointed Special Commercial Administrator of the Lukoil group companies in Bulgaria
UK Issued Temporary License for the Lukoil’s Bulgarian Subsidiaries UK Issued Temporary License for the Lukoil’s Bulgarian Subsidiaries
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Prices of 21 Products from the Small Consumer Basket Remain Unchanged Prices of 21 Products from the Small Consumer Basket Remain Unchanged
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026. Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026 Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 12:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл" Евгени Маняхин
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл"...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Четиримата, точили гориво за 1 милион лева от "Лукойл", остават в ареста Четиримата, точили гориво за 1 милион лева от "Лукойл", остават в ареста
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Бюджетната комисия прие за първо четене бюджета на общественото осигуряване Бюджетната комисия прие за първо четене бюджета на общественото осигуряване
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Автомобил в насрещното на АМ "Тракия" вдигна на крак...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026 влиза в НС: Парламентарните комисии обсъждат план-сметката
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Предлагат единен електронен билет за влак, автобус, самолет и воден...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Кеймбриджкият речник избра думата на годината - коя е тя?
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ