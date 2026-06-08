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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sozopol Officially Opens Summer Tourist Season

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Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
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началото летният сезон беше даден празничен концерт созопол

The summer tourist season was officially launched in Sozopol in the evening on June 7 with a festive programme on the town’s Central Beach.

[Sozopol is an ancient seaside town located 35 km south of Burgas on the southern Bulgarian Black Sea Coast.]

The event brought together residents and visitors, as well as representatives of the tourism sector, who symbolically marked the start of the summer season in one of Bulgaria’s most popular seaside destinations.

Popular performers closely associated with Sozopol took to an open-air stage under the stars, while the highlight of the evening was a concert by Toni Dimitrova.

The event also showcased the rich cultural programme planned for the summer, including concerts, theatre performances, festivals, exhibitions and a range of artistic events.

Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism:
"This year's season is getting off to a slightly slower start. Partly because of the weather, and partly because of the absence of German tourists. As you know, we have charter flight cancellations, but we expect to make up ground as the summer progresses."

He added that the Ministry of Tourism expects this year's season to be broadly similar to last year's.

"One interesting point, given the current focus on beaches, is that our seawater and sand are among the cleanest in the world. That is something we should be proud of."


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