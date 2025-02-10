НОВИНИ
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators

парите държавата герб сдс спор бюджета регулаторите
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:12, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

GERB-UDF guarantees that a budget will be presented that meets the criteria for the Eurozone, without reducing pensions and salaries, MP Kostadin Angelov told BNT on February 10. From Ruse, Kiril Petkov of 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) once again criticised the government for the misleading data presented for January.

Kostadin Angelov again criticised former Minister of Finance, Assen Vassilev, (of WCC-DB) for his financial policy.

"People expect everything to be fixed by GERB again. To heal everything that Assen Vassilev did in the last 4 years and the damage he caused to public finances. We will present a budget that will allow us to enter the Eurozone, as we promised. GERB will not present a budget with cuts in expenses for pensioners, with cuts to salaries, and we will not increase taxes and social security contributions," emphasised Prof. Kostadin Angelov of GERB-UDF.

From Ruse, co-chair of 'We Continue the Change' Kiril Petkov defended Assen Vassilev and once again reminded of the dispute over the initially announced deficit for January of over 400 million BGN.

"I can only congratulate him that we have a finance minister who knows his figures and they cannot throw mud at him on general grounds, and whoever tries to fight him through PR without knowing the figures simply loses this battle," said Kiril Petkov - co-chair of "We Continue the Change."

The selection of new members for the regulators remains another contentious issue between the ruling and the opposition.

"The first disappointment was that they shortened the deadlines so much, they want everything to happen in a relatively short period, which makes it more difficult to track who the candidates are, what their qualities are, and whether they are bringing in straw men who are dependent, which we expect," said Kiril Petkov.

Kostadin Angelov said that the rules and terms are now as they are written in the law and the rules of the National Assembly.

"Our goal is to select people who are experts, with proven qualities, people who have proven experience for these positions," Kostadin Angelov summarised.

Angelov was adamant that 7 days to fill the regulatory positions and 28 days to elect an ombudsman are not short deadlines, and reminded that under previous leadership, the head of the health insurance fund was elected in only 3 days.

