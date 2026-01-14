Supreme Judicial Council Holds Public Hearings for the Candidates Nominated for Bulgaria’s Next European Prosecutor

The Supreme Judicial Council will hold public hearings for the seven candidates admitted to the procedure for selecting Bulgaria’s next European Prosecutor.

Seven applicants have submitted documents to take part in the selection process. They are: Mihaela Raydovska, Dimitar Belichev, Svetlana Shopova-Koleva, Plamen Petkov, Ivaylo Iliev, Desislava Pironeva and Boyko Atanasov.

The hearings will form part of the national procedure for nominating Bulgaria’s representative to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

On 27 March 2025, the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi, removed Bulgaria’s representative in the EPPO College, Teodora Georgieva. This was the first such case since the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office four years earlier.

In September 2025, the EPPO also launched disciplinary proceedings against Georgieva.







