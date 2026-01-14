БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха НСО да охранява само заемащите...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на...
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

Supreme Judicial Council Holds Public Hearings for the Candidates Nominated for Bulgaria’s Next European Prosecutor

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Запази
Висш съдебен съвет
Снимка: БТА

The Supreme Judicial Council will hold public hearings for the seven candidates admitted to the procedure for selecting Bulgaria’s next European Prosecutor.

Seven applicants have submitted documents to take part in the selection process. They are: Mihaela Raydovska, Dimitar Belichev, Svetlana Shopova-Koleva, Plamen Petkov, Ivaylo Iliev, Desislava Pironeva and Boyko Atanasov.

The hearings will form part of the national procedure for nominating Bulgaria’s representative to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

On 27 March 2025, the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi, removed Bulgaria’s representative in the EPPO College, Teodora Georgieva. This was the first such case since the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office four years earlier.

In September 2025, the EPPO also launched disciplinary proceedings against Georgieva.




Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
1
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
Проверките на НАП и КЗП: Начинът на връщане на ресто е сред най-честите сигнали за нарушения
2
Проверките на НАП и КЗП: Начинът на връщане на ресто е сред...
Васил Терзиев: Най-скъпият "данък" в България не е ДДС, а страхът
3
Васил Терзиев: Най-скъпият "данък" в България не е ДДС, а...
Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в паралелния слалом в Бад Гащайн от Световната купа по сноуборд
4
Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в паралелния...
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво могат ПП и ДБ
5
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво...
Две баржи потънаха в Дунав
6
Две баржи потънаха в Дунав

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
4
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
5
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
6
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация

More from: EN

Bulgaria Acquires Seven Minehunter Vessels
Bulgaria Acquires Seven Minehunter Vessels
'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' Return Second Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' Return Second Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
Doctors at Pirogov Hospital Fight for Life of 200kg Patient Doctors at Pirogov Hospital Fight for Life of 200kg Patient
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Black Ice Remains a Major Hazard on Main Roads Black Ice Remains a Major Hazard on Main Roads
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
How and When Should Immune Stimulants Be Used? How and When Should Immune Stimulants Be Used?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Two Barges Sank in the Danube Two Barges Sank in the Danube
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха НСО да охранява само заемащите висши държавни длъжности
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха НСО да охранява само заемащите висши...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на фокус в политическите декларации в НС (ОБЗОР) Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на фокус в политическите декларации в НС (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
У нас
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха на президента нереализиран И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха на президента нереализиран
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
1550 евро допълнително ще получат всички пострадали при бедствията в Кърджалийско 1550 евро допълнително ще получат всички пострадали при бедствията в Кърджалийско
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
България придоби 7 кораба – минни ловци
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Броят на убитите при протестите в Иран расте - жертвите са над 2700
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Пред прага на грипна епидемия ли сме?
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Арестуваха Кийфър Съдърланд за нападение над шофьор на такси
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ