Suspect Arrested Following Arson Attack on Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje

Immediately after receiving a report of a fire involving two official vehicles belonging to the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje today (15 June 2026) at 12:13pm, the Skopje Interior Ministry launched an intensive investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrator.

As part of the operation, the individual suspected of carrying out the offence was identified and located within a short period of time. The suspect, identified as I.D., 44, from Skopje, has been detained and taken into police custody.

Investigators also recovered the clothing allegedly worn by the suspect at the time of the incident.

In coordination with the competent public prosecutor, further measures are being undertaken to fully clarify the circumstances of the case. Once the investigation is completed, the suspect will face the appropriate criminal charges under an expedited procedure.