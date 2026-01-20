Temporary Water Supply Disruptions in Parts of 'Ovcha Kupel' 2 and 'Mladost' 3

“Sofiyska Voda” (Sofia Water) utility company on January 20 announced a temporary interruption to water supply in parts of the Ovcha Kupel 2 and Mladost 3 districts of Sofia due to planned construction and maintenance works.

On 21 January (Wednesday) 2026, as a result of construction activities on President Lincoln Boulevard in Ovcha Kupel 2, water supply will be suspended from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm for customers in the following areas:

Block 1

Block 2

Block 4

Serdika General Hospital

“Partners” butcher’s shop



If the works last more than 12 hours, “Sofiyska Voda” will provide alternative water supply via a water tanker, which will be stationed at the car park next to Block 2.

On the same day, 21 January (Wednesday) 2026, due to construction works on Zhecho Gyumushev Street in Mladost 3, water supply will be interrupted from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm for customers in the following area:

Zhecho Gyumushev Street, from Gen. Radko Dimitriev Street to Badnina Street

If the activities exceed 12 hours, an alternative water supply will be provided by a water tanker located at the junction of Zhecho Gyumushev Street and Badnina Street.

The repair works aim to improve the management of the water supply network and to minimise the areas affected by any potential future disruptions.

Residents affected by the water cuts can obtain further information from the “Sofiyska Voda” Customer Service Centre on 0800 121 21, or follow real-time updates on all ongoing field operations through the company’s Virtual Information Centre.



