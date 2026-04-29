Tensions in 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria': Will the Coalition Remain United at the Start of the New Parliament?

Questions remain over whether the parliamentary group of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) will remain united at the start of the 52nd National Assembly.

A meeting between the three formations within the coalition Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria has been continuing for more than an hour at the headquarters of Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) and it is expected to determine how they will participate in the work of the new Parliament.

Ivaylo Mirchev of Democratic Bulgaria said upon arrival that he insists the coalition should remain united, a position also shared by DSB.

However, Asen Vassilev from “We Continue the Change” did not provide a clear answer on whether the formation will continue as a joint coalition into the new Parliament.

Yordan Ivanov of DSB said: “We want unity, that is our position. We will not comment further.” When asked whether an agreement will be signed, he replied: “We hope so.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”, said the coalition is entering the meeting with a clear mandate from its internal bodies to maintain a unified parliamentary group under We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria. He stressed that unity is essential in order to respond to what he described as a concentration of power within Progressive Bulgaria. “This is extremely important — to remain united and together, because we need to counter this concentration of power, and this is important for the country,” Mirchev said. He also underlined that cohesion within the coalition will be crucial ahead of the upcoming presidential elections later this year.

Asen Vassilev of “We Continue the Change” said: “The most important news today is that the budget has reached zero deficit position, so there are no problems, as we explained two weeks ago. No worries for Bulgarian citizens, no worries for Bulgaria’s budget at the moment,” he said. When asked about tensions within the coalition, he responded briefly: “There is no tension…”

photos by BTA