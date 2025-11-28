Terrarium in Mineralni Bani Received Exotic Animals Rescued from Smuggling

Leopard geckos and tarantulas of various species, rescued from an attempted smuggling operation, have been officially transferred by the Customs Agency to the terrarium in the village of Mineralni Bani, Haskovo region. The exotic animals were seized to the state after the completion of administrative proceedings.

In late October last year, a lorry travelling from Western Europe to Turkey via Bulgaria arrived at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint. Customs officers found that the driver, a Turkish national, had hidden 100 leopard geckos in a Styrofoam box under the cabin bed, and 243 tarantulas placed in vials inside a cardboard container. The driver had not declared the animals and provided no documents for them.

Immediately after the discovery, the animals were transported for temporary care to the terrarium in Mineralni Bani, where they received proper food and conditions. The driver was issued a notice for smuggling under the Customs Act and fined through administrative proceedings.

Photo by Bulgarian Customs Agency

One year later, most of the seized animals have survived and are developing well. Their transfer will allow them to be redistributed to other terrariums across the country, helping replenish and diversify collections.

Photo by BTA archive