БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Terrarium in Mineralni Bani Received Exotic Animals Rescued from Smuggling

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази

The exotic animals were seized to the state

спасени контрабанда екзотични животни получи терариумът минерални бани

Leopard geckos and tarantulas of various species, rescued from an attempted smuggling operation, have been officially transferred by the Customs Agency to the terrarium in the village of Mineralni Bani, Haskovo region. The exotic animals were seized to the state after the completion of administrative proceedings.

In late October last year, a lorry travelling from Western Europe to Turkey via Bulgaria arrived at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint. Customs officers found that the driver, a Turkish national, had hidden 100 leopard geckos in a Styrofoam box under the cabin bed, and 243 tarantulas placed in vials inside a cardboard container. The driver had not declared the animals and provided no documents for them.

Immediately after the discovery, the animals were transported for temporary care to the terrarium in Mineralni Bani, where they received proper food and conditions. The driver was issued a notice for smuggling under the Customs Act and fined through administrative proceedings.

Photo by Bulgarian Customs Agency

One year later, most of the seized animals have survived and are developing well. Their transfer will allow them to be redistributed to other terrariums across the country, helping replenish and diversify collections.

Photo by BTA archive

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
1
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
2
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в управлението
3
БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в управлението
Путин с условия за край на войната, но няма да говори с ЕС
4
Путин с условия за край на войната, но няма да говори с ЕС
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен мъж в Мадан
5
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен...
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев от ареста
6
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир...

Най-четени

Дъжд и сняг в неделя
1
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
2
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
4
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Bulgaria

Seven Charged with Participation in an Organised Crime Group Linked to Historical Park Tourist Attraction
Seven Charged with Participation in an Organised Crime Group Linked to Historical Park Tourist Attraction
Five New Homes for Elderly People to Open, Providing Over 100 Places Five New Homes for Elderly People to Open, Providing Over 100 Places
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Sofia Administrative Court Halts Increase and Expansion of Paid Parking Zones in Sofia Sofia Administrative Court Halts Increase and Expansion of Paid Parking Zones in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Varna Mayor Released on BGN 200,000 Bail in Corruption Case Varna Mayor Released on BGN 200,000 Bail in Corruption Case
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Undeclared Violins Seized by Customs Officers at Sofia Airport Undeclared Violins Seized by Customs Officers at Sofia Airport
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да бъде изтеглена Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да бъде изтеглена
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Изплащането на пенсиите и коледните добавки започва на 5 декември Изплащането на пенсиите и коледните добавки започва на 5 декември
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще отстъпи от данък "дивидент" и от 2% вноска за фонд "пенсии" Борисов: ГЕРБ ще отстъпи от данък "дивидент" и от 2% вноска за фонд "пенсии"
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
В търсене на мир за Украйна: Путин с нов коментар, Зеленски отдаден...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Толкамерите уловили нарушител с 248 км/ч на пътя Равадиново –...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Израел бомбардира Сирия: Най-малко 9 жертви при въздушни удари и...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Приключваме седмицата с червен код и много дъжд, но започваме...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ