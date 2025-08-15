The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital

The 21-year-old driver responsible for the serious collision in Sofia, which claimed the life of a foreign national, has been detained and is under guard at the hospital where he is being treated, confirmed the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (SDVR) to Po sveta i u nas. According to our information, the car is leased, and the driver makes monthly payments on it.

Three people are in critical condition following a severe accident between a car and a city bus in Sofia, which occurred last night at the intersection of Konstantin Velichkov and Vazkresenie Boulevards.

The driver of the car involved in the Sofia crash had six traffic fines issued over the past two weeks.

A Syrian national travelling on the bus was killed in the incident. The total number of injured is seven, three of whom are in life-threatening condition.