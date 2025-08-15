Three People in Critical Condition after a Brutal Crash between a Car and a Public Transport Bus in Sofia (VIDEO)

Three people are in a critical condition following a serious collision between a car and a public transport bus in Sofia, between Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard and Vǎzkresenie Boulevard. A Syrian national travelling on the bus was killed in the accident. In total, seven people were injured, three of them life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car involved in the Sofia crash had received six fines within two weeks.

BNT has obtained exclusive footage of the moment of the collision.

The accident occurred while the night service bus was waiting at a red traffic light. The alert was received at 01:51. The car ploughed into the bus at very high speed. Behind the wheel was a 21-year-old driver who had obtained his licence only this month, yet had already committed multiple offences.

“The driver is young, licensed from 1 August this year, with just two weeks’ driving experience. In this time, he has received a total of six fines, all for minor offences,” said Commissioner Martin Tsurinski, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior.

The impact was so severe that the only passenger on the bus – a Syrian citizen – died at the scene. The conductor, a 65-year-old man, was injured, as was the bus driver, who was admitted to the Military Medical Academy. Several people in the car were also hurt.

“There were four people in the car. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. One passenger was discharged with light injuries, while two young women from the car suffered serious injuries,” said Commissioner Tsurinski.

Tests for alcohol and drugs on the car’s driver returned negative results.

“The bus driver was issued with a medical test referral, as his condition did not allow on-the-spot testing,” added Tsurinski.

The main working theory is excessive speed. Witnesses reported that the car was travelling extremely fast and that the impact was very forceful. Emergency services arrived promptly.

Four people were taken to the emergency department of the Military Medical Academy. Three were admitted – two in a critical condition, and one with injuries treated in the neurosurgery clinic. The fourth was discharged. The other two injured persons were taken to Pirogov emergency Hospital.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened in connection with the accident.