НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia

въздушната линейка транспортира мъж пострадал трудова злополука благоевград
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:27, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The air ambulance has transported a person injured in yesterday's accident near Vidin to Sofia. The accicident, which involved a truck and a cargo van on the E-79 road, left three people injured. Both drivers were admitted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a third person sustained lighter injuries.

It was decided yesterday, February 19, that the most seriously injured person would be transported to Sofia by helicopter, but due to restrictions in the flight regulations for the air ambulance, this could not be done promptly.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in connection with the accident, which continues to clarify the circumstances that led to yet another serious traffic accident.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
20:37, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
 The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
18:54, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
18:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted
The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted
18:33, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
17:24, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
17:18, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
17:12, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
17:01, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
16:29, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
16:13, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
15:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
14:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
More from: Health
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Топ 24
Най-четени
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при акция в Студентски град
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при...
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Стар "познайник" на полицията складира в мазе близо 2 тона дизелово гориво
Стар "познайник" на полицията складира в мазе близо 2...
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора", евакуирани са жителите на високите етажи
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора",...
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Иззетият край Симитли кокаин е за 400 хиляди лева
Иззетият край Симитли кокаин е за 400 хиляди лева
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Най-тъжният ден в Израел - Хамас върна телата на най-малките заложници
Най-тъжният ден в Израел - Хамас върна телата на най-малките заложници
Правомощията на кмета на столичния район "Слатина" Георги Илиев са прекратени
Правомощията на кмета на столичния район "Слатина" Георги Илиев са прекратени