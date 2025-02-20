The air ambulance transported a person injured in a crash from Vidin to Sofia

The air ambulance has transported a person injured in yesterday's accident near Vidin to Sofia. The accicident, which involved a truck and a cargo van on the E-79 road, left three people injured. Both drivers were admitted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a third person sustained lighter injuries.

It was decided yesterday, February 19, that the most seriously injured person would be transported to Sofia by helicopter, but due to restrictions in the flight regulations for the air ambulance, this could not be done promptly.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in connection with the accident, which continues to clarify the circumstances that led to yet another serious traffic accident.

