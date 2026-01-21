БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The Anticipated Political Project of Outgoing President Radev – Will He Be Able to Participate in the Snap Elections, and If So, How?

Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
The Constitutional Court meets on Friday to issue a decision on the resignation of President Rumen Radev, which he filed yesterday, January 20. The President’s anticipated new political project has already sparked speculation about how Radev might participate in the upcoming elections – whether through his own party or in coalition with other smaller registered formations.

The future political project through which the President plans to run is generating increasing commentary. Specific answers are expected following the Constitutional Court’s decision on the President’s resignation.

Registering a new party with the court takes between two and four months, which means there is a possibility that a Radev-led party might not be registered in time for the snap parliamentary elections. In recent history, New Democratic Forces (NDSV) and “We Continue the Change” faced similar situations.

In those cases, these parties stood in the elections as part of coalitions with other already-registered parties. As a result, attention is now turning to some of the smaller parties that have previously expressed clear support for President Radev. One such party is MIR (Morality, Initiative, Patritotism), led by Simeon Slavchev.

Simeon Slavchev, chair of the MIR party, said: “The MIR party has not yet been approached for such discussions. What matters most is that President Radev has called for unity against the mafia and the oligarchy. In this, MIR naturally supports such actions. We urge all Bulgarian citizens to do the same, and, of course, if we are invited to take part in such discussions, we will participate actively in these processes.”

Speculation has also emerged in some media outlets that the “Bulgaria Can” party might join a coalition with a Radev-led party. Co-chair Kuzman Iliev denied that any approach had been made.

Kuzman Iliev, co-chair of “Bulgaria Can”, said: “If, on a political basis, our paths intersect with someone, then yes, why not. At present, the President has demonstrated through his actions that he is a figure deserving of such attention. We would at least enter discussions with him. Importantly for our viewers, however, no such talks have formally taken place yet.”

Yesterday, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) announced that four parties were leaving the coalition “BSP – United Left”, including Maya Manolova’s “Stand Up.BG”. Although they departed the coalition well before Rumen Radev announced his resignation, some have drawn a connection between the events.

Maya Manolova, chair of “Stand Up.BG”, said: “We have not been approached for such discussions, but we have always supported Rumen Radev and Iliana Iotova in their fight against the capture of power by vested interests. Our slogan ‘Stand Up! Thugs Out!’ reflects this, so President Radev has our support in the fight against this model.”

But we are awaiting concrete actions from Rumen Radev."

