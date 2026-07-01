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The Bulgarian Tradition 'July Morning' in Varna—How Did the Sunrise Become a Symbol of Freedom?

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Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
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Hundreds of people gather in various places in Bulgaria to watch the sun rise on the 1st day of July. As part of the tradition, the largest number of people gather along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

There are sunrises that simply mark the beginning of the day. And there are sunrises that have become a symbol of freedom, hope, and dreams. Such is the first sunrise in July, especially in Varna.

In the 1980s, young people would greet the sun on the beach to experience a brief sense of freedom. Their enthusiasm gradually became a tradition that continues to this day.

Dozens of residents of Varna and visitors welcomed the first sunrise of July on the beach in the Asparuhovo district. At exactly 5:33am, the sun rose above the Black Sea, as those gathered saw out the night with music, hope and the enduring spirit of July Morning.

The tradition has been observed in Varna for more than 40 years. For many, the first sunrise of July symbolises freedom, hope and new beginnings.

As part of the tradition, people greet the sunrise facing the horizon with their feet in the sea, while the iconic song "July Morning" by John Lawton remains an anthem for generations of Bulgarians.

Among those attending this year was a woman who once again welcomed July Morning, this time accompanied by her three granddaughters.

Photos: BTA

"It isn't the first time I've celebrated it, but what matters most to me is that this morning I'm here on the beach with my three granddaughters. They were happy to get up early. We celebrate July Morning with hope for a better future. We welcome it with hope for a better future."

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