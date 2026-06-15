The Government of North Macedonia Government Condemns Arson Attack on Diplomatic Vehicles Outside Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje

The government of North Macedonia has firmly condemned “the vandalism and the unacceptable arson attacks on vehicles with diplomatic status in the immediate vicinity of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje.”

In a press statement, the government said that “such actions constitute an infringement of the principles of security, diplomatic relations and international law, and must have no place in a democratic state.”

The statement from the government of North Macedonia comes following reports that two vehicles with diplomatic licence plates were set on fire earlier today, June 15, around midday in front of the Bulgarian Embassy building in Skopje.

The competent institutions are already taking intensive measures to fully clarify the case and identify the perpetrators. “As a government, we want to send a clear message that any attempt to provoke tension, spread hatred or undermine security will be sanctioned to the fullest extent,” the press statement said.

According to the text, “the state has the capacity and will respond with the full force of its institutions, and we will not allow individuals to tarnish the reputation of North Macedonia.” It adds that the government expects “a swift and efficient investigation, full clarification of the incident and appropriate criminal accountability for the perpetrators.”