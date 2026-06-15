Vehicles In Front Of the Bulgarian Embassy In Skopje Have Been Set On Fire

Police in Skopje are searching for an individual who set fire to two vehicles belonging to the Bulgarian embassy in the city centre, according to Macedonian media reports on June 15. The Skopje Fire Fighting Service said that, thanks to their rapid response, the fire was extinguished in time.

According to initial information, the attacker allegedly poured flammable liquid onto one embassy vehicle and set it alight, after which the fire spread to a second vehicle parked nearby. Both cars reportedly had diplomatic licence plates.

The area in front of the diplomatic mission has been cordoned off, with police units present at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.

The government of North Macedonia has condemned the arson attack on diplomatic vehicles outside the Bulgarian embassy.