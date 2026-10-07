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The Most Outstanding Students from Raina Kabaivanska's Class Performed at the Sofia Opera

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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The 26th International Masterclass of Rayna Kabaivanska culminated in a gala concert. This year again, the opera legend presented her most outstanding students to the Bulgarian audience. They had worked with her for three weeks to hone their talent and improve their vocal technique.

This evening, October 7, they demonstrated their progress on the stage of the Sofia Opera in a gala concert conducted by maestro Nayden Todorov.

The audience also heard two of Bulgaria’s most promising young opera singers – Aleksandrina Mihaylova, following her debut in 'Un ballo in maschera' at the Varna Opera, and Gabriela Yordanova, who sang Frasquita in Burgas last night.

Photos: BTA

Raina Kabaivanska, opera singer:“Dear guests, theatre is a miracle, and tonight a great miracle happened. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Tonight I heard your hearts beating together with our hearts. Thank you! As long as I have the strength, I will continue to present my young children, my little children, who are growing together with New Bulgarian University. I would like to wish it a happy birthday, with thousands of thanks for this love and support. For how many years now? For 26 years, New Bulgarian University has been with us.”

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