Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

The Week Ends In Red Weather Alert and Heavy Rain, but Next Week Starts with Sunshine

Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
After days of intense rainfall and a red alert for parts of the country, the weather is expected to calm at the start of next week. Conditions will gradually improve, with clearer skies and significantly more sunshine.

заваля южното черноморие следващите часове предупреждават опасни количества дъжд

Heavy and persistent rainfall is forecast across western, central and particularly southern parts of Bulgaria, where a red weather warning has been issued. In some areas, more than 80 litres per square metre of rain is expected within 24 hours.

Rainfall will continue, and thunderstorms are likely in eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C, higher along the coast, while in the western half of the Danubian Plain they will reach only around 5–6°C.

Rain is expected again over the next 24 hours. Overnight, more widespread and significant precipitation is forecast in western Bulgaria, with snow mixing in across higher valleys.

The weather alert for the coming day is lower—first-degree—and applies to central and eastern Bulgaria.

Across the mountain passes in the western Balkan range, at elevations above roughly 1,300 metres, rain will turn to snow.

During the day, rainfall in western regions will gradually ease. Temperatures will remain almost unchanged throughout the day — from around 4°C in parts of western Bulgaria to 11–13°C in the east and the far southwest.

On Sunday morning, rain is expected in parts of the western and central Danubian Plain, but conditions will improve by midday. Cloud cover will break and gradually decrease. Morning temperatures will hover around zero, dropping below zero in western Bulgaria.

Daytime temperatures will remain largely unchanged. The new week will begin with plenty of sunshine, though morning fog is likely. Overnight lows will generally range between 0°C and 5°C, with daytime highs mostly between 8°C and 13°C.

