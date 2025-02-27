НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks

преминава третият бойкот търговските вериги банките
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:40, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Third boycott against supermarkets, his time also against the banks.

Organisers urged consumers not to shop in big supermarkets, not to pay with cards, and to avoid making bank transfers.

During the first boycott on February 13, retail turnover dropped by 29%, and a week later, it decreased by 4.4%, according to the Ministry of Finance's data.

Here are some opinions from the public:

"Any right-thinking person who understands at least a little about finance and economic logic knows that this is not a means of reducing prices."

"I support the boycott because prices are very high, especially for us pensioners."

"If there are such actions as there are now, it seems to me that there will be some change in any case."

"This is nonsense, these things are done on purpose. It's resistance against the euro."

"I do support this. The banks here are too disloyal to their customers."

The agriculture minister also commented on the issue from Plovdiv.

Georgi Tahov - Minister of Agriculture and Food:

“At the very least, the two boycotts have brought up a topic that we all knew existed, but now it is relevant. This is the topic of the day, and one of the few events that has united wide groups of people. From the perspective of the retail chains, I see marketing strategies that genuinely involve proportional price reductions. In my opinion, the average weighted price of all products has at least not increased.”

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said
The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said
20:15, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
19:01, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
 Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
18:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
17:47, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
17:32, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
16:56, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
16:14, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
15:50, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
14:51, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
 "Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
14:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
14:11, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Breakdown Leaves Customers Without Heating and Hot Water in Several Districts in Sofia
Breakdown Leaves Customers Without Heating and Hot Water in Several Districts in Sofia
13:49, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said
The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said
Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд...
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и "Бъфи, убийцата на вампири"
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и...
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Валентина Димитрова завърши 11-а в индивидуалния старт на световното първенство по биатлон до 21 г.
Валентина Димитрова завърши 11-а в индивидуалния старт на...
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финалите на втория турнир от ранкинг сериите по борба
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финалите на втория турнир от ранкинг сериите по...
След скандали, обиди и заплахи, НС осъди агресивните действия на "Възраждане"
След скандали, обиди и заплахи, НС осъди агресивните действия на...
Лудогорец отстрани Ботев след дузпи и заслужи място на полуфиналите
Лудогорец отстрани Ботев след дузпи и заслужи място на полуфиналите
На среща в Белия дом: Тръмп и Стармър обсъдиха войната в Украйна и сигурността в Европа
На среща в Белия дом: Тръмп и Стармър обсъдиха войната в Украйна и сигурността в Европа