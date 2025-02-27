Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks

Third boycott against supermarkets, his time also against the banks.

Organisers urged consumers not to shop in big supermarkets, not to pay with cards, and to avoid making bank transfers.

During the first boycott on February 13, retail turnover dropped by 29%, and a week later, it decreased by 4.4%, according to the Ministry of Finance's data.

Here are some opinions from the public:

"Any right-thinking person who understands at least a little about finance and economic logic knows that this is not a means of reducing prices." "I support the boycott because prices are very high, especially for us pensioners." "If there are such actions as there are now, it seems to me that there will be some change in any case." "This is nonsense, these things are done on purpose. It's resistance against the euro." "I do support this. The banks here are too disloyal to their customers."

The agriculture minister also commented on the issue from Plovdiv.

Georgi Tahov - Minister of Agriculture and Food: “At the very least, the two boycotts have brought up a topic that we all knew existed, but now it is relevant. This is the topic of the day, and one of the few events that has united wide groups of people. From the perspective of the retail chains, I see marketing strategies that genuinely involve proportional price reductions. In my opinion, the average weighted price of all products has at least not increased.”

