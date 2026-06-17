Three-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road

A collision involving three vehicles is causing traffic disruption on the road between Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse.

The accident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. near the village of Polikraishte. According to initial reports, two passenger cars and one lorry were involved in the crash.

A woman who was driving one of the cars and a child travelling with her were injured, police said. Preliminary information indicates that their injuries are not serious.

Police officers are directing traffic in the affected section of the road. The cause of the accident is under investigation.