БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
АПС след върнатия мандат: Върнахме го, за да подпомогнем...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
АПС получиха и върнаха папката с мандата неизпълнен
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Грипът атакува: На прага на епидемия ли сме?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three Women Die in Apartment Block Fire in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
EN
Запази

The fire occurred at around 3.00 am on January 16

три жени загинаха пожар софия
Снимка: BTA

Three women have died after a fire broke out overnight in the 'Svoboda' district of Sofia. One man has been admitted to the Pirogov emergency hospital with burns, and two families have been evacuated from the building.

Smoke and strange noises woke residents of Block 5 in the Svoboda neighbourhood during the night.

Dobrinka Kostova, a neighbour, said:
“At 3am I felt that something was exploding. I didn’t dare open the door because it was dark. Our flat was full of smoke and I looked out through the kitchen – it was terrifying, I’ve never seen anything like it. From the second to the fifth floor everything was smoke and fire.”

The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor. The man living there tried to extinguish the flames.

Inspector Bogomil Nikolov, duty officer at the Sofia Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service, said:
“According to his account, he woke up, smelled smoke, tried to put the fire out, but realised he could not cope and ran outside, leaving the door open, which caused the stairwell to fill with smoke.”

Dobrinka Kostova added:
“I spoke to him. He said there was a laptop and a phone plugged in in the room, but he said, ‘I don’t know where it came from, I fell asleep in the living room and it started to smell.’ He was completely covered in soot and very shaken.”

Smoke from the burning apartment spread through the entire stairwell. Neighbours attempted to evacuate using the stairs. The victims – a 75-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 51 and 47 – lived on the fourth floor and tried to escape from the flames.

“They found them on the stairwell,” Ms Kostova said.
“One was almost down to the second floor, but they said she had fallen and hit her head. One had fallen inside the flat, another in front of the apartment, and the third on the second floor.”

Two families were evacuated from the building, one of them with a baby.

“Why did you have to be evacuated?”
“Because everyone went out.”

“You were at home, where are you going now?”
“To relatives.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be established. The man from whose apartment the fire started has been admitted to the toxicology unit at Pirogov hospital with facial burns and smoke inhalation.

Photos:BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
1
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
2
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Полицейска камера засече лек автомобил, движещ се с близо 120 км/ч в пловдивско село
3
Полицейска камера засече лек автомобил, движещ се с близо 120 км/ч...
Ограбиха възрастни хора след обмяна на 50 000 лева в Кюстендил
4
Ограбиха възрастни хора след обмяна на 50 000 лева в Кюстендил
Асен Василев: Ако се въведат броячките, това гарантира 100% хартиен вот
5
Асен Василев: Ако се въведат броячките, това гарантира 100% хартиен...
След пет поредни аварии водоподаването в Асеновград вече е възстановено
6
След пет поредни аварии водоподаването в Асеновград вече е...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
3
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
4
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
5
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
6
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация

More from: Bulgaria

Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia Has Fined Mayor Vasil Terziev Over the Ongoing Waste Collection Crisis in the Capital
Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia Has Fined Mayor Vasil Terziev Over the Ongoing Waste Collection Crisis in the Capital
Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
International Mummers festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik International Mummers festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
After a Series of Signals for Violations - the State Suspended the Operation of a Wood Processing Plant in Vrliko Tarnovo After a Series of Signals for Violations - the State Suspended the Operation of a Wood Processing Plant in Vrliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
"Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS) "Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 21:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с боклука РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с боклука
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на ГЕРБ-СДС за закриване на КПК Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на ГЕРБ-СДС за закриване на КПК
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
"Отиваме на избори" - реакции от кулоарите "Отиваме на избори" - реакции от кулоарите
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата разследва палеж относно пожара в столичния ж.к....
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Частично бедствено положение заради ВиК аварията обяви кметът на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Разследват Божидар Бобоков за притежание на наркотици с цел...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Без отопление на фона на екстремни студове в Украйна
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ