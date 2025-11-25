Traffic on Section of Trakia Motorway to Be Reduced to One Lane on Nov 26 Due to Drainage Maintenance

Traffic along a section of the Trakia Motorway in the region of Pazardzhik (Southern Bulgaria) will be restricted to a single lane tomorrow, November 26, due to cleaning of manholes, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., crews will clean drainage shafts and carry out works to improve water flow on the carriageway towards Burgas between km 56 and km 65. Traffic will be gradually limited in the overtaking lane, with vehicles redirected into the driving lane.

RIA urges motorists to drive with caution.