Traffic Temporarily Closed at Troyan–Karnare Pass after Landslide

Traffic through the Troyan–Karnare mountain pass was closed for a short period pf time on January 27after a new landslide of earth and rock spilled onto the road on the southern side of the pass.

The first of a series of reports was received via the emergency number 112 at around 8:30am this morning. A temporary traffic management arrangement was put in place by the regional directorates of the Ministry of the Interior in Plovdiv and Lovech until the road was cleared.

Traffic has now been fully restored, the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) said.





