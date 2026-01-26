Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rocks on Line Between Kyustendil and Sofia

A fast train travelling from Kyustendil to Sofia has derailed after hitting rocks that had fallen onto the railway tracks. The incident occurred at around 5pm in the section between Zemen and Radomir on January 26.

According to initial information, the train struck a mass of earth and rocks on the line, which had slid onto the tracks following heavy rainfall in recent hours.

No passengers were injured, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) said. Those on board are waiting at the scene to be transported by bus.

The train service between Pernik and Kyustendil has also been cancelled. Passengers travelling on that route will likewise be transferred by bus.