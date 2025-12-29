Tree Falls on Moving Car in 'Predela' Pass Amid Strong Winds

A tree fell onto a moving car carrying a Czech family as they were passing through 'Predela' mountain pass. Fortunately, no one was injured; the family escaped with only a fright and damage to the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Kostadin Dobrev, Head of the Fire Fighting Department in Razlog (Southwestern Bulgaria), reported:

"Our teams responded to four incidents during yesterday’s shift. The first was a tree falling onto a moving car carrying a young Czech family, including a small child. Thankfully, no one was hurt; the family escaped with just a scare and material damage to the vehicle. The second incident involved a tree falling onto a guest house in the centre of Bania village, a building over 150 years old. We had to act very quickly and used lifting equipment to remove the tree, preventing significant damage. On our way back from Bania, we were called to a fallen metal sheet in the centre of Razlog from a residential building. The final incident was the most complex: two trees leaning over newly built guest houses. Using lifting and specialised forestry equipment, we removed the trees and prevented major material damage."

The strong winds also blew off the roof of a church in Laskarevo village, Sandanski municipality, despite the roof having been renovated only a few months ago. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.