БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tree Falls on Moving Car in 'Predela' Pass Amid Strong Winds

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази

Emergency teams responded to signals in Banya and Razlog for fallen trees on guest houses and for fallen sheet metal from an apartment building

косъм трагедия прохода предела дърво падна движещ автомобил семейство чехия
Снимка: BTA/archive

A tree fell onto a moving car carrying a Czech family as they were passing through 'Predela' mountain pass. Fortunately, no one was injured; the family escaped with only a fright and damage to the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Kostadin Dobrev, Head of the Fire Fighting Department in Razlog (Southwestern Bulgaria), reported:
"Our teams responded to four incidents during yesterday’s shift. The first was a tree falling onto a moving car carrying a young Czech family, including a small child. Thankfully, no one was hurt; the family escaped with just a scare and material damage to the vehicle. The second incident involved a tree falling onto a guest house in the centre of Bania village, a building over 150 years old. We had to act very quickly and used lifting equipment to remove the tree, preventing significant damage. On our way back from Bania, we were called to a fallen metal sheet in the centre of Razlog from a residential building. The final incident was the most complex: two trees leaning over newly built guest houses. Using lifting and specialised forestry equipment, we removed the trees and prevented major material damage."

The strong winds also blew off the roof of a church in Laskarevo village, Sandanski municipality, despite the roof having been renovated only a few months ago. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ