Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Europe Must Strengthen Its Diplomatic Efforts

Europe must step up its diplomatic efforts, Tsvetelina Penkova, Member of the European Parliament, said on BNT's “The World and Us” programme on November 26. The issue of the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the claims of peace initiatives, including those of Donald Trump, are reflected in the agenda of the European Parliament.

During the plenary session, MEPs also discussed the EU’s first programme to bolster the European defence industry.

"Our aim is to create a more independent and autonomous European defence sector," Penkova emphasised, highlighting that Bulgaria’s strong military-industrial complex could directly benefit from new investments.

The Socialist group has urged that part of the funding be directed toward dual-use technologies—developments that can also be applied in civilian industries—to stimulate economic growth across the EU.

Penkova also addressed prospects for diplomatic negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine. She stressed that delays in reaching a diplomatic solution continue to cost lives and that Europe must learn from missed opportunities:

"At the moment, we see unified efforts toward a diplomatic resolution, and we hope this will happen soon. However, the EU must acknowledge that the way these negotiations are unfolding has been a wake-up call. We have largely been excluded from key negotiations. Instead of blaming external actors—the United States, Russia, China—for all our problems, perhaps it is better to focus on what we ourselves have not done effectively. In my view, the EU’s major error over recent years has been the lack of intensified diplomatic engagement. This role has effectively been taken over by another country, but we waited too long to assume leadership. We need to learn from this and focus on an area where the EU has always been strong: diplomacy."

Penkova also highlighted the new seven-year EU financial framework as a key topic, noting that the proposed budget is “50–60% larger than the previous one,” amounting to approximately €2 trillion.