Two Barges Sank in the Danube

A barge has sunk in the waters of the River Danube near the Romanian port of Zimnicea, opposite the Bulgarian town of Svishtov (Northern Bulgaria). According to the vessel’s captain, it was carrying maize bound for Constanţa. Romanian authorities, however, said the barge was loaded with more than 1,100 tonnes of nitrogen-based chemical fertilisers.

Water samples taken from the river show elevated levels of ammonium, although the concentration becomes fully diluted and returns to normal within a few kilometres downstream.

Romania’s National Administration “Romanian Waters” also reported a second incident on the Danube today. Another barge has sunk near Giurgiu.

The second vessel was carrying potassium chloride. Continuous monitoring of water quality has been ordered.

