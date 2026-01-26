Two Children Die in House Fire in Vratsa District

Two children died in a house fire in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa district. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon while the twins’ babysitter had left the house to fetch firewood while the children were sleeping.

When she returned, the house was already on fire. She managed to pull one of the girls out, but the child had already died. While attempting to save the second child, the roof collapsed. The deceased twins were 1 year and 11 months old.

Firefighters battled the flames for nearly eight hours, and continued to extinguish the smouldering building this morning. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The children were being cared for by the babysitter, as their parents are separated, and both the father and grandmother are abroad.