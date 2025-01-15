Two dead, five injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)

Two people have died, and five have been injured after two freight trains collided head-on between the Kremikovtsi and Svetovrachene stations, near Lokorsko. This was confirmed to BNT by the railway accident investigation unit on January 15.

Two of the injured have already been transported to the Military Medical Academy.

One of the locomotives caught fire. Part of the train derailed. One of the trains was transporting scrap metal. According to the General Directorate of "Fire Safety and Civil Protection," a diesel and an electric locomotive collided.

One of the trains is owned by BDZ and the other train is owned by a private carrier and has container type wagons. It was traveling from Bozhurishte to Burgas.

Five fire fighting teams, four ambulances and police teams are at the scene. A team has also been sent to investigate the serious railway accident.

Train traffic in the area has been suspended.

The accident was reported at 3:48 PM.

At around 17:10, the fire that broke out following the collision of the trains was brought under control, the fire department reported.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News