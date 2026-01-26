БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Two Die in Serious Crash on Burgas–Malko Tarnovo Road

Two people died in a serious collision on the main road Burgas–Malko Tarnovo on January 25. The accident occurred at 17:16 in the vicinity of the village of Marinka.

The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles. One of the cars, travelling towards Marinka, veered into the oncoming lane and collided directly with the other vehicle. The 41-year-old driver of one car and his 52-year-old passenger traveling in the front right seat died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, has been admitted to hospital. She is conscious but in a poor overall condition. Investigations are ongoing to determine the speed at which the vehicles were travelling.

The crash resulted in the closure of the road for several hours, with traffic being diverted along an alternative route.

