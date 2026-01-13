Two Greek Nationals Found Dead in Hisarya

Two Greek citizens have been found dead in the town of Hisarya, Southern Bulgaria, the press centre of the District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv said on January 13.

The men were around 70 years old. Their bodies were discovered late this morning at a residential address in Hisarya after a neighbour alerted the emergency number 112, saying the men had not been seen for several days.

No signs of violence were found during the initial inspection. It is believed that the deaths were caused by suffocation from a gas stove that had been adapted for heating.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched by the Hisarya District Police Department. Investigations into the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s office.