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UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais: “We Will Partner with Bulgaria on Education and Investment”

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Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
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Tourism Minister, Ilin Dimitrov, met Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), during the 126th session of the Executive Council held in Toledo, Spain, the Ministry of Tourism said on June 12.

The forum brought together representatives of member states, international experts and the leadership of UN Tourism.

As a member of the organisation's Executive Council, Bulgaria plays an active role in shaping decisions that influence the development of global tourism. UN Tourism currently has 161 member states.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several priority projects for Bulgaria, including the establishment of an Observatory for Measuring Tourism Quality with the support of UN Tourism.

At the invitation of Minister Dimitrov, Shaikha Al Nowais will visit Bulgaria later this year in connection with a joint event supported by the international organisation. In 2027, Bulgaria is also set to host an Investment Forum bringing together some of the largest companies in the tourism industry.

Minister Dimitrov and the UN Tourism Secretary-General also discussed cooperation on the creation of an Association of Higher Education Institutions specialising in tourism training.

The initiative is expected to include other Balkan countries and establish a regional centre based in Bulgaria.

Also attending the meeting in Toledo was Bulgaria's Ambassador to Spain, Todor Stoyanov.

Shaikha Al Nowais, a prominent leader from the United Arab Emirates, is the first woman to serve as Secretary-General of UN Tourism and has presented a new vision for the organisation's future development.

The Executive Council sessions focused on the sustainable development of destinations, the digital transformation of the tourism industry, investment in the sector, innovation, and opportunities to improve international connectivity.

Bulgaria's participation in the international forum is seen as important for promoting the country as a competitive tourist destination and for advancing its national priorities in the field of tourism.

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