Undeclared Violins Seized by Customs Officers at Sofia Airport

Customs officers at Sofia Airport have seized undeclared violins and related accessories following a passenger inspection.

On 13 November 2025, a British citizen arriving from Birmingham was stopped at Terminal 2 for customs inspection.

He told customs officers that he had nothing to declare.

However, during an X-ray scan and subsequent physical inspection of his luggage, officers found a total of eight whole violins, thirteen bows and seven disassembled violins.

None of these items had been declared in accordance with the established procedure.

According to the expert assessment, the approximate market value of the goods was estimated to be over BGN 12,000 (or over EUR 6,135). According to the law, goods carried in personal luggage are not subject to declaration and can be imported duty-free if their value does not exceed EUR 430.

he passenger was issued an administrative violation notice.