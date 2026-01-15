БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Underestimating Conditions and Overestimating Abilities Are the Main Causes of Mountain Accidents

The winter season in Bulgaria’s mountains has started with intensive and challenging rescue operations, with the main cause of incidents remaining the underestimation of conditions and overestimation of personal abilities by tourists, Emil Neshev, director of the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service, told BNT on January 15.

“Our analyses in the Bulgarian mountains show that these are the main causes of accidents – underestimating conditions and overestimating abilities,” he explained.

Since the start of the winter season, the Mountain Rescue Service has reported a high workload due to severe weather conditions, including strong winds, low temperatures, limited snowfall, and icy terrain, along with several complex helicopter rescue operations within just a few days.

“Within two days, we conducted three helicopter rescue missions. There were difficult situations, some of which, unfortunately, ended fatally, but that is the reality,” he added.

The primary cause of incidents in Bulgaria’s mountains continues to be human error. According to Neshev, tourists often fail to take proper account of actual terrain and weather conditions. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds creates serious risks, while off-piste skiing remains particularly hazardous, especially in areas with accumulated snow slabs or exposed, icy slopes.

“This is one of the main problems, but I would say the main problem is people who are not sufficiently prepared for these conditions,” Neshev emphasised.

He also highlighted systemic issues, including inadequate legislation for volunteers, a work category that does not reflect the real risks, and chronic underfunding. According to him, these factors create significant difficulties in recruiting and retaining trained personnel.

