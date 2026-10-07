Unit 6 of 'Kozloduy' Nuclear Power Plant Is Being Shut Down for Scheduled Annual Maintenance

On 8 October 2026, Unit 6 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down for its planned annual maintenance outage, the plant said.

The disconnection from the country’s electricity grid has been coordinated with the Central Dispatch Office of the Electricity System Security Operator (ESO EAD) following the submission of an application in advance. The unit will undergo the necessary work included in the annual maintenance programme. To ensure safe and reliable operation, a full inspection and technical servicing of the systems and equipment will be carried out.

At the same time, planned measures to support the long-term operation of the nuclear power plant’s units will be implemented.

The reactor of Unit 6 will be refuelled with fresh nuclear fuel for its 32nd fuel cycle.

The maintenance outage is scheduled to continue until the end of November.

Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant will continue operating, with its output adjusted in line with the water level of the Danube and the plant’s ability to secure the necessary technical water supply.