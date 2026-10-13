Ursula von der Leyen on the Drone Attacks near Varna and Krapets: The Black Sea Has Become Yet Another Front in Russia's war in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Black Sea had become another front in Russia’s war in Ukraine, commenting on the attacks against merchant ships in the Black Sea on October 13.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: “The Black Sea has become another front in the escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. This is unacceptable. I strongly condemn the drone attacks against merchant ships near the Bulgarian coast. They put the lives of crew members in mortal danger and threaten security in the Black Sea. We stand with Bulgaria and thank the rescue teams for their swift response. Those responsible must be held accountable.”