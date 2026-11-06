BNT's New Feature Film 'Christmas Agents' to Hit Cinemas on 20 November

The new Bulgarian family feature film Christmas Agents will be released in cinemas across the country on 20 November, bringing the magic of Christmas to audiences ahead of the festive season. The film is a co-production between Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and Crew Casting.

A mysterious book sets an extraordinary adventure in motion. Five children, each with a unique talent, are chosen for a secret mission: to become Christmas agents and save the magic of Christmas before it disappears for ever. But a mysterious villain threatens to derail their plans.

The young heroes embark on an adventure filled with magic, mysteries, unexpected twists and plenty of hilarious moments. Christmas Agents is an exciting family adventure packed with humour, emotion and festive enchantment.

The five Christmas agents were selected following a nationwide casting call that attracted more than 130 talented children. Among the many young hopefuls, five were chosen to take the lead roles, bringing their smiles, talent, energy and enthusiasm to the festive adventure: Ana-Maria Andreeva as Mia, Stefan Mangelov as Andrey, Iren Dimitrova as Sofia, Thomas Morris as Max, and Sofia Kamburova as Eva.

Lidia Mihova plays Grandma Dimitrova, Ivan Todorov takes on the role of Scrimch, and Atanas Chapkanov portrays Yanis. Dimitar Katsarski plays the Brain, while Nikolay Papazyan takes on the role of the Muscle. The film also features a special appearance by Nencho Balabanov, who plays Mia's father. Christmas Agents is directed by Todor Chapkanov.

The cinematographer is Hristo Genkov, the screenplay was written by Nikolina Lyubenova, and the music was composed by Georgi Strezov. The production was made with the support of the National Film Centre. BNT viewers will be the first to see the film's television premiere.

‘With Christmas Agents, BNT is continuing its sustained commitment to producing high-quality film content for the youngest audiences. Children deserve stories created especially for them – stories that are entertaining and exciting while conveying important messages about friendship, courage and the strength we find in standing together. I believe this film will become part of our Christmas celebrations,’ said Miladin Gergov, Director of the TV Film Production Department at Screen Studio.

Photos: Adriana Yankulova

‘The hardest part was not making the film, but convincing people to believe in it. Because Christmas Agents is not just another family film. It is a project of a kind that, I believe, has never been made in Bulgaria before. And if Christmas teaches us anything, it is that miracles happen when you have the courage to believe in them,’ said Silvia Vaseva, producer and owner of Crew Casting. Watch the official trailer for this exciting family adventure.

BNT is Bulgaria's largest producer of television films, with Christmas Agents forming part of the public broadcaster's film production portfolio.