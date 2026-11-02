Devin is establishing itself as a year-round tourist destination. The municipality reports an increase in visitor numbers and nearly 30,000 more overnight stays compared with last year. It is therefore planning to build a modern tourist information centre, something the Rhodope town currently lacks.

Devin Municipality initially planned to build the tourist information centre with European funding, but the project fell through. The building will now be financed from the municipality's own funds. A municipal plot in the town centre has been allocated for it.

Zdravko Ivanov, Mayor of Devin: “There is a car park where visitors can leave their vehicles and walk just 50 metres to reach the tourist information centre. People strolling through the town centre will also come across it. It certainly needs to be equipped with the latest technology.”

The centre will provide information about all the natural landmarks and interesting attractions in Devin and the surrounding municipality that tourists can visit during their stay.

Zdravko Ivanov, Mayor of Devin: “In addition to the tourist information centre, we are also considering setting up an art gallery in the building we plan to construct, above the information centre, because there is a need for such a gallery – the town does not have one.”

The municipality is also planning a complete renovation of the Cultural Centre, which is also located in the town centre. An investment project for the work has already been drawn up.

Zdravko Ivanov, Mayor of Devin: “We want it to become a cultural hub. At present, its use has changed considerably from what it was originally designed for. We have planned energy-efficiency improvements, a new façade, a new heating system, a new air-conditioning system and upgrades to our main hall. The building is large and its roof is in poor condition. The plans also include installing a photovoltaic system as part of the energy-efficiency measures.”

Devin Municipality will now have to seek funding to carry out this project, and the amount required will be substantial.