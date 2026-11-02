БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Самолет от Израел кацна на летище София заради заплаха по...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Самолет от Лондон е кацнал аварийно на летище...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Трети корабен контейнер приближава брега край Синеморец
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
Управителят на БНБ: Инфлационният натиск за България е...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Torrential Rain in Varna: Flooded Streets, Stranded Cars and Traffic Lights Out of Order

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази
порой варна наводнени улици закъсали автомобили спрели светофари
Снимка: БТА

The BG-ALERT emergency warning system was activated in Varna due to torrential rain and strong winds. The downpours flooded boulevards, streets, underpasses, basements and ground-floor premises of commercial properties across the city. Traffic lights stopped working, buses ran late and some services were diverted.

By early afternoon, nearly 80 litres of rain per square metre had fallen in Varna. Strong winds brought down 13 trees, while one man had to be evacuated from his car. A total of 155 emergency calls were made to 112 between 10:00 and 13:30.

“The situation on the streets of Varna is terrible. Cars are stranded everywhere, buses are flooded. The coastal road, the railway station – everywhere is impassable.

BNT: How long did it take you to get here from Vladislavovo?

“It took me around 20–25 minutes,” a witness said.

The flooded streets caused traffic jams, while public transport buses were running behind schedule.

“My colleague arrived 40 minutes late. It's not just two cars behind – it's almost three buses behind, because the 209 runs every 15 minutes... It's becoming a nightmare,” a driver said.

Varna has no separate stormwater drainage system, and the domestic sewage network was unable to cope with the large volume of water. Some underpasses filled up to the ceiling. According to Varna Municipality, the problem was caused by the large quantity of leaves blown down by the strong winds and rain.

“A week ago, they came with a big vacuum cleaner to clear the leaves. But they didn't clear them properly. Half were removed, while they simply drove past the other half, just to make it look as though they had done some work,” one resident commented.

Residents also complained that they had been fined for trying to save their cars by moving them onto the pavement:

“Five minutes before the rain. They came, issued the fines while it was still raining, and left immediately. We had moved the cars onto the pavement beforehand, and then they came and fined us. What are we supposed to do? I called the head of municipal police, and he told me to sort it out myself!”

Photos: BTA

Teams from the company responsible for maintaining the street drains, together with firefighters, pumped water out of the affected areas. The authorities urged Varna residents to take particular care when travelling around the city.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Йотова и Вълчев печелят балотажа в област Монтана с близо 73%
1
Йотова и Вълчев печелят балотажа в област Монтана с близо 73%
НА ЖИВО: Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар, плуване
2
НА ЖИВО: Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар, плуване
Утре ще бъде неучебен ден във Варна
3
Утре ще бъде неучебен ден във Варна
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
4
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
Световни лидери поздравиха Илияна Йотова за изборната победа
5
Световни лидери поздравиха Илияна Йотова за изборната победа
Корабен контейнер с коледна украса изплува край Царево, обезопасен е
6
Корабен контейнер с коледна украса изплува край Царево, обезопасен е

Най-четени

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус 7°, а най-високите – между 20° и 25°
2
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
3
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
4
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
5
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с убедителен резултат от 71,82%
6
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с...

More from: Bulgaria

Passengers Describe Their Experience Aboard London–Sofia Flight Escorted to Budapest for Emergency Landing
Passengers Describe Their Experience Aboard London–Sofia Flight Escorted to Budapest for Emergency Landing
No Bomb Found on London–Sofia Flight Escorted to Budapest No Bomb Found on London–Sofia Flight Escorted to Budapest
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Devin Is Establishing Itself As a Year-Round Tourist Destination Devin Is Establishing Itself As a Year-Round Tourist Destination
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Shipping Container with Christmas Decorations Washed Ashore near Tsarevo; It Has Been Secured Shipping Container with Christmas Decorations Washed Ashore near Tsarevo; It Has Been Secured
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
An Aerospace Engineering Student Is on Her Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Woman in Space An Aerospace Engineering Student Is on Her Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Woman in Space
Чете се за: 08:05 мин.
Hungarian Fighter Jet Escorts London–Sofia Flight to Budapest Following Bomb Threat Hungarian Fighter Jet Escorts London–Sofia Flight to Budapest Following Bomb Threat
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Самолет от Израел кацна на летище София заради заплаха по имейл
Самолет от Израел кацна на летище София заради заплаха по имейл
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Регионални
Заподозреният за убийството на куче в кв. „Кръстова вада“ ще бъде задържан, съобщи вътрешният министър Заподозреният за убийството на куче в кв. „Кръстова вада“ ще бъде задържан, съобщи вътрешният министър
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Дефицитът в бюджета рязко скочи до 4% през октомври Дефицитът в бюджета рязко скочи до 4% през октомври
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Цените продължават да растат: Инфлацията вече е 6,1% Цените продължават да растат: Инфлацията вече е 6,1%
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Трети корабен контейнер приближава брега край Синеморец
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Самолет от Лондон е кацнал аварийно на летище Варшава-Модлин в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
"Детето ми е под земята, а той ще седи вкъщи на дивана":...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Заради високите цени на тока: ГЕРБ-СДС искат 100% компенсации за...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ