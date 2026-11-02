Shipping Container with Christmas Decorations Washed Ashore near Tsarevo; It Has Been Secured

A shipping container has washed ashore in the Tsarevo area. The Military Prosecutor's Office and all relevant authorities have been notified. The General Directorate of Border Police has taken steps to secure and safeguard the area around the container. According to the information currently available, the container's contents are described as Christmas decorations.

Shipping Container Washes Ashore Near Nestinarka Beach in Tsarevo (PHOTOS)

The competent authorities are in constant coordination and are monitoring developments. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety in the area and establish the origin and condition of the two objects.

A team of experts from the Burgas Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, the Black Sea Basin Directorate and the Regional Laboratory of the Executive Environment Agency is expected to arrive in the area to take seawater samples. The results of the analyses will be made public.