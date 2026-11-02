БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Газът поскъпва с близо 33% от вчера
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
КЗП ще глобява с до 4000 евро на артикул за фалшиви...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
След бомбена заплаха: Унгарски изтребител ескортира до...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Внимание, опасно време! Червен, оранжев и жълт код за...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Задействаха системата BG-ALERT във Варна с предупреждение...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Мащабен ремонт на Централна гара София от днес –...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Първата жена президент на България: Пътят на Илияна...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

България избра първата жена президент * * * Илияна Йотова спечели убедително пред Андрей Гюров * * * ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Йотова получава 57,57%, Гюров е втори с 39,48%

Shipping Container with Christmas Decorations Washed Ashore near Tsarevo; It Has Been Secured

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Запази
корабен контейнер изплува плаж bdquoнестинаркаldquo царево снимки
Снимка: BNT

A shipping container has washed ashore in the Tsarevo area. The Military Prosecutor's Office and all relevant authorities have been notified. The General Directorate of Border Police has taken steps to secure and safeguard the area around the container. According to the information currently available, the container's contents are described as Christmas decorations.

Shipping Container Washes Ashore Near Nestinarka Beach in Tsarevo (PHOTOS)

The competent authorities are in constant coordination and are monitoring developments. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety in the area and establish the origin and condition of the two objects.

A team of experts from the Burgas Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, the Black Sea Basin Directorate and the Regional Laboratory of the Executive Environment Agency is expected to arrive in the area to take seawater samples. The results of the analyses will be made public.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
2
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
3
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с убедителен резултат от 71,82%
4
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с...
Над половината от гласувалите в област Шумен са подкрепили Илияна Йотова и Кирил Вълчев
5
Над половината от гласувалите в област Шумен са подкрепили Илияна...
Опити за блокади на гимназии в Париж: Нова седмица на протести във Франция
6
Опити за блокади на гимназии в Париж: Нова седмица на протести във...

Най-четени

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус 7°, а най-високите – между 20° и 25°
2
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
3
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
4
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
5
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
България приключи световното първенство в Казахстан с общо три медала (ОБЗОР)
6
България приключи световното първенство в Казахстан с общо три...

More from: Bulgaria

An Aerospace Engineering Student Is on Her Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Woman in Space
An Aerospace Engineering Student Is on Her Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Woman in Space
Central Election Commission: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed: Iliana Iotova Receives 57.57%; Andrey Gyurov Is in Second Place with 39.48% Central Election Commission: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed: Iliana Iotova Receives 57.57%; Andrey Gyurov Is in Second Place with 39.48%
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Shipping Container Washed Ashore near Nestinarka Beach in Tsarevo (PHOTOS) Shipping Container Washed Ashore near Nestinarka Beach in Tsarevo (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Iliana Iotova: With 30 Years of Experience in Politics, No One Has Yet Come Along to Tell Me What to Do” Iliana Iotova: With 30 Years of Experience in Politics, No One Has Yet Come Along to Tell Me What to Do”
Чете се за: 09:20 мин.
Bulgaria’s First Woman President: Iliana Iotova’s Path to the Presidency Bulgaria’s First Woman President: Iliana Iotova’s Path to the Presidency
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Presidential Elections Runoff Results Based on 52.42% of Tally Sheets Processed, Iliana Iotova Wins 57.95% of the Votes; Gyurov on 39.01% Presidential Elections Runoff Results Based on 52.42% of Tally Sheets Processed, Iliana Iotova Wins 57.95% of the Votes; Gyurov on 39.01%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Газът поскъпва с близо 33% от вчера
Газът поскъпва с близо 33% от вчера
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
След бомбена заплаха: Унгарски изтребител ескортира до Будапеща самолет по пътя Лондон - София След бомбена заплаха: Унгарски изтребител ескортира до Будапеща самолет по пътя Лондон - София
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48% ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Политика
Премиерът Румен Радев и представител на САЩ обсъдиха сигурността в Черноморския регион Премиерът Румен Радев и представител на САЩ обсъдиха сигурността в Черноморския регион
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Политика
Илияна Йотова: С 30-годишна биография в политиката не се е намерил...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
У нас
Реакциите в изборната нощ: Не очаквахме такава разлика, каза Андрей...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Корабен контейнер изплува край плаж „Нестинарка“ в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
КЗП ще глобява с до 4000 евро на артикул за фалшиви намаления в...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ