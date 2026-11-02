БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Газът поскъпва с близо 33% от вчера
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
КЗП ще глобява с до 4000 евро на артикул за фалшиви...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
След бомбена заплаха: Унгарски изтребител ескортира до...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Внимание, опасно време! Червен, оранжев и жълт код за...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Задействаха системата BG-ALERT във Варна с предупреждение...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Мащабен ремонт на Централна гара София от днес –...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Първата жена президент на България: Пътят на Илияна...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

България избра първата жена президент * * * Илияна Йотова спечели убедително пред Андрей Гюров * * * ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Йотова получава 57,57%, Гюров е втори с 39,48%

Shipping Container Washed Ashore near Nestinarka Beach in Tsarevo (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази
корабен контейнер изплува плаж bdquoнестинаркаldquo царево снимки
Снимка: БНТ

A shipping container has washed ashore near Nestinarka Beach, close to Tsarevo. It has become wedged among the rocks between Arapya and Oasis campsites. Border Police officers are at the scene. There is currently no information about its origin, what it contains or whether it poses a danger.

The incident comes a day after five drifting containers were spotted in the Black Sea, east of Burgas Bay.

Yesterday, the State Enterprise Port Infrastructure issued a warning to mariners about the drifting containers, which pose a potential hazard to shipping. Vessels were urged to pass through the area with increased caution and keep a safe distance.

It is unclear whether the container washed ashore near Tsarevo is one of the four spotted at sea yesterday.

One possible explanation is that the containers came from the cargo ship Contship Jet, which sank south-east of Varna. According to information from the authorities, part of the vessel's cargo included household chemicals, lithium-ion batteries, flammable gases and liquids, as well as other hazardous substances.

So far, there has been no confirmation that the container found near Tsarevo came from the sunken vessel, and no information is available about its contents.

Photos: BNT, Eleana Tsanova

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
2
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
3
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с убедителен резултат от 71,82%
4
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с...
Над половината от гласувалите в област Шумен са подкрепили Илияна Йотова и Кирил Вълчев
5
Над половината от гласувалите в област Шумен са подкрепили Илияна...
Опити за блокади на гимназии в Париж: Нова седмица на протести във Франция
6
Опити за блокади на гимназии в Париж: Нова седмица на протести във...

Най-четени

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус 7°, а най-високите – между 20° и 25°
2
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
3
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
4
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
5
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
България приключи световното първенство в Казахстан с общо три медала (ОБЗОР)
6
България приключи световното първенство в Казахстан с общо три...

More from: Bulgaria

Shipping Container with Christmas Decorations Washed Ashore near Tsarevo; It Has Been Secured
Shipping Container with Christmas Decorations Washed Ashore near Tsarevo; It Has Been Secured
An Aerospace Engineering Student Is on Her Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Woman in Space An Aerospace Engineering Student Is on Her Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Woman in Space
Чете се за: 08:05 мин.
Central Election Commission: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed: Iliana Iotova Receives 57.57%; Andrey Gyurov Is in Second Place with 39.48% Central Election Commission: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed: Iliana Iotova Receives 57.57%; Andrey Gyurov Is in Second Place with 39.48%
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Iliana Iotova: With 30 Years of Experience in Politics, No One Has Yet Come Along to Tell Me What to Do” Iliana Iotova: With 30 Years of Experience in Politics, No One Has Yet Come Along to Tell Me What to Do”
Чете се за: 09:20 мин.
Bulgaria’s First Woman President: Iliana Iotova’s Path to the Presidency Bulgaria’s First Woman President: Iliana Iotova’s Path to the Presidency
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Presidential Elections Runoff Results Based on 52.42% of Tally Sheets Processed, Iliana Iotova Wins 57.95% of the Votes; Gyurov on 39.01% Presidential Elections Runoff Results Based on 52.42% of Tally Sheets Processed, Iliana Iotova Wins 57.95% of the Votes; Gyurov on 39.01%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Газът поскъпва с близо 33% от вчера
Газът поскъпва с близо 33% от вчера
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
След бомбена заплаха: Унгарски изтребител ескортира до Будапеща самолет по пътя Лондон - София След бомбена заплаха: Унгарски изтребител ескортира до Будапеща самолет по пътя Лондон - София
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48% ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Политика
Премиерът Румен Радев и представител на САЩ обсъдиха сигурността в Черноморския регион Премиерът Румен Радев и представител на САЩ обсъдиха сигурността в Черноморския регион
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Политика
Илияна Йотова: С 30-годишна биография в политиката не се е намерил...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
У нас
Реакциите в изборната нощ: Не очаквахме такава разлика, каза Андрей...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Корабен контейнер изплува край плаж „Нестинарка“ в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
КЗП ще глобява с до 4000 евро на артикул за фалшиви намаления в...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ