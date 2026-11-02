Shipping Container Washed Ashore near Nestinarka Beach in Tsarevo (PHOTOS)

A shipping container has washed ashore near Nestinarka Beach, close to Tsarevo. It has become wedged among the rocks between Arapya and Oasis campsites. Border Police officers are at the scene. There is currently no information about its origin, what it contains or whether it poses a danger.

The incident comes a day after five drifting containers were spotted in the Black Sea, east of Burgas Bay.

Yesterday, the State Enterprise Port Infrastructure issued a warning to mariners about the drifting containers, which pose a potential hazard to shipping. Vessels were urged to pass through the area with increased caution and keep a safe distance.

It is unclear whether the container washed ashore near Tsarevo is one of the four spotted at sea yesterday.

One possible explanation is that the containers came from the cargo ship Contship Jet, which sank south-east of Varna. According to information from the authorities, part of the vessel's cargo included household chemicals, lithium-ion batteries, flammable gases and liquids, as well as other hazardous substances.

So far, there has been no confirmation that the container found near Tsarevo came from the sunken vessel, and no information is available about its contents.

Photos: BNT, Eleana Tsanova