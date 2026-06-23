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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

US Delegation Acknowledges Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Visa-Free Travel to the United States

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Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
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Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova met with representatives of the Department of Homeland Security

Министър Велислава Петрова прие делегация от САЩ
Снимка: Ministery of Foreign Affairs

A high-level delegation from the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of State has concluded a constructive and productive visit to Bulgaria.

The non-technical US delegation was led by John Gountanis, Deputy Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans at the Department of Homeland Security, and included representatives from both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State. During the visit, the delegation held meetings with Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, focusing on Bulgaria’s achievements in strengthening border security, managing irregular migration and enhancing security cooperation as part of the requirements for accession to the US Visa Waiver Programme.

The delegation also conducted an on-site review of the robust border security systems implemented by Bulgaria along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Representatives of the US Department of Homeland Security reaffirmed the importance of meeting all criteria for participation in the Visa Waiver Programme.

The security and integrity of US borders and the immigration system remain a key priority for President Donald Trump and his administration. The Department of Homeland Security relies on strong partnerships with international security counterparts to prevent illegal border crossings and to stop criminals, terrorists and individuals involved in fraudulent activities from entering the United States. Bulgaria has undertaken significant efforts to meet all requirements for participation in the Visa Waiver Programme.

Through bilateral cooperation on border security, the United States and Bulgaria have detained high-risk individuals, as well as confirmed and suspected terrorists, preventing their entry into Bulgaria and their subsequent travel within Europe and to the United States. Joint efforts have also helped stop narcotics from entering Bulgaria, while a number of coordinated operations have led to drug seizures and action against trafficking networks.

According to Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister, the visit is regarded as a significant recognition of the country’s progress in meeting the programme’s technical security requirements. She added that the removal of tourist visa requirements for Bulgarian citizens would ensure balance and mutual respect for the priorities of both countries, reflecting the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States.

The parties also discussed the next steps towards finalising Bulgaria’s accession to the US Visa Waiver Programme, including the fulfilment of the remaining legal requirements. The final outstanding condition is reducing the US tourist visa refusal rate for Bulgarian applicants to below 3 per cent.

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