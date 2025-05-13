"Vazrazhdane' Demands the Resignation of Parlaiment's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova

The largest opposition party in the National Assembly, Vazrazhdane, is demanding the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament. The reason cited is the decision to reject the request submitted by President Rumen Radev for a referendum on retaining the Bulgarian lev.

According to Vazrazhdane, parliamentary legal expert Nataliya Kiselova has once again demonstrated incompetence and a lack of understanding of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. The party claims her decisions serve the political status quo, which they argue has disregarded the Bulgarian people’s right to express their will on this matter.