НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

"Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute

bdquoвъзражданеldquo организира протест нси заради еврозоната
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:57, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Calls for the resignation of the Chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) have been made by representatives of "Vazrazhdane" party and a scandal in the institution. The reason is that "Vazrazhdane" claims that the national statistics are falsifying inflation data in order to allow the country to enter the Eurozone. The NSI responded by stating that the institution is under pressure and receiving threats.

"Get the data out because you are liars and fraudsters. You are in charge of statistics, and there is no one in Bulgaria who believes your 2.6%. Based on this 2.6%, you want to bury our children, our grandchildren by pushing us into the Eurozone," said Tsontcho Ganev from "Vazrazhdane."

"It is not the job of the NSI to propose or not propose whether we should enter the Eurozone or any other zone. That is a political decision. The NSI does not give recommendations or advice on where we should be," said Associate Professor Dr. Atanas Atanasov, Chairman of the NSI.

"The NSI is under attack only by one political party, as far as I can see—this is the 'Vazrazhdane' party—and no one has ever exerted any pressure," he added.

"Moreover, we are receiving emails with threats," Dr. Atanasov said further.

"If he does not comply with the law and make this data public and provide it so that prices and inflation can be calculated publicly and transparently, we will demand his resignation," said Simeon Slavchev of the MIR party.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Five districts of the capital remain without heating and hot water due to a breakdown
Five districts of the capital remain without heating and hot water due to a breakdown
15:07, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment
Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment
15:05, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
 Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
13:41, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Organisations announce boycott over high food prices
Organisations announce boycott over high food prices
13:17, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
19:53, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
 Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
18:48, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
18:10, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova
Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova
17:44, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
17:07, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
16:23, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
15:56, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
15:18, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
More from: Politics
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev: Achieving peace in the region is crucial for economic cooperation in the Black Sea
President Rumen Radev: Achieving peace in the region is crucial for economic cooperation in the Black Sea
Kiril Ananiev returns to the Ministry of Finance as Deputy Minister
Kiril Ananiev returns to the Ministry of Finance as Deputy Minister
State's Finances: 500 Million More Instead of 407 Million Less?
State's Finances: 500 Million More Instead of 407 Million Less?
Топ 24
Най-четени
Близо 500 жени са без работа след затваряне на турска фабрика в Бургаско
Близо 500 жени са без работа след затваряне на турска фабрика в...
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Пожар горя в птицеферма в чирпанското село Свобода
Пожар горя в птицеферма в чирпанското село Свобода
Порочна практика? Нов случай на "заложник" в тролей - шофьорът отказва да спре
Порочна практика? Нов случай на "заложник" в тролей -...
С предупреждение за уволнение приключи проверката по случая с двете момичета "заложници" в тролей
С предупреждение за уволнение приключи проверката по случая с двете...
Огромен интерес и липса на билети за детските спектакли
Огромен интерес и липса на билети за детските спектакли
Пет столични квартала остават без парно и топла вода заради авария
Пет столични квартала остават без парно и топла вода заради авария
Смъртоносна мода: Тревожни тенденции с опасни вещества, достъпни за деца
Смъртоносна мода: Тревожни тенденции с опасни вещества, достъпни за...
Засилен контрол: Екип на БНТ на дежурство с пътен патрул
Засилен контрол: Екип на БНТ на дежурство с пътен патрул
EК: Не сме официално осведомени за американски мита върху европейски стоки
EК: Не сме официално осведомени за американски мита върху европейски стоки
Кристиано Роналдо е пред нов договор с Ал-Насър
Кристиано Роналдо е пред нов договор с Ал-Насър