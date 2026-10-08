Velislava Petrova on Corridor VIII: This Is an Opportunity for Greater Connectivity in the Region

Corridor VIII is not simply a section on the map, but a genuine opportunity for greater connectivity in the region, which is important to consider from several perspectives: transport, which is the most obvious, as well as security and military mobility, and energy. Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said this at the international ministerial conference in Sofia on October 8.

“On the other hand, this corridor should also be viewed as an opportunity for a network of corridors. That is precisely why Bulgaria will host a regional connectivity forum next year. This forum will provide an opportunity for Bulgaria and the region to be positioned as Europe’s gateway and for Corridor VIII to become a natural link to the Middle Corridor and other connections with the countries of the Gulf region. In other words, we are beginning to build the individual components of connectivity and to view them not as separate sections of roads or railway lines, but rather as a common priority that will enable the entire region to be better positioned, more economically stable and more secure.”

“It is important now to turn this political will into practical implementation and attract the right investment so that it can be implemented on schedule," Petrova said.