Timcho Mutsunski on Corridor VIII: Now Is the Time to Turn This Political Commitment Into Concrete Results on the Ground

Corridor VIII is much more than a transport route. It is a strategic European corridor. Timcho Mutsunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia, said this today, Otober 8, at the international ministerial conference in Sofia.

“Corridor VIII connects the Adriatic Sea with the Black Sea, connecting markets, economies and people. And, importantly, it strengthens ties, as Commissioner Kos noted, between the Western Balkans and the European Union. For my country, Corridor VIII is a clear national strategic priority. Our geographical position places us at the heart of Europe, between East and West. It is our responsibility to turn this geography into an advantage through better connectivity, stronger economic cooperation and greater regional security. And today this is more important than ever. The geopolitical environment has changed. Europe needs transport routes that are reliable, diversified and, above all, resilient. We need stronger supply chains, better conditions for trade and investment, and infrastructure capable of supporting military mobility and our collective security. That is why Corridor VIII is simply not just about roads and railways. It is about resilience, security and Europe’s strategic connectivity.”

Connectivity between countries brings economies closer together, Mutsunski stressed.

“Every new connection between our countries brings our economies closer together. Every kilometre of railway or road that we complete makes our region more connected, more competitive and, above all, more European. Our commitment is clear. The agreement on the preparation, construction and operation of the cross-border railway tunnel between our country and Bulgaria, which entered into force in March this year, is a very important step forward. So too is the outcome of the latest meetings of our joint commission in Sofia and Skopje. Now is the time to turn this political commitment into concrete results on the ground. We are developing the necessary infrastructure and will continue to work closely with Bulgaria, Albania, the European Union, as well as with the many partners represented here today. Its success requires commitment from everyone.”

Every part of the corridor is important and every partner must fulfil its part, the North Macedonian foreign minister said firmly.

“And our country is also ready to do its part here.”

Skopje will host the next ministerial meeting on Corridor VIII.