Visit of Patriarch of Bulgaria to the Ecumenical Patriarchate Concluded with the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Stephen

With a Divine Liturgy at a site of deep symbolic importance for Bulgarian history – the former suburb of Constantinople, San Stefano – the peaceful visit of Patriarch Daniil to the Ecumenical Patriarchate came to an end on December 28. Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkos described the Bulgarian Orthodox Church as the largest daughter and sister of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, while Patriarch Daniil expressed the hope that Orthodox unity would endure for ever.

The visit of His Holiness Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria to the Ecumenical Patriarchate began at places symbolically linked to the achievement of Bulgarian ecclesiastical independence in 1870. It concluded, quite literally, just metres from the site where the Treaty of San Stefano was signed in 1878, restoring Bulgaria’s freedom. This historical framing, Patriarch Daniil noted, obliges us to safeguard what was achieved by our forebears.

The building in which the treaty that laid the foundations of the Third Bulgarian State was signed no longer exists, but nearby stands the Orthodox Church of St Stephen in the former Constantinopolitan suburb of San Stefano. It was there that the Bulgarian Patriarch was welcomed today.

Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia:

“As heirs of our forefathers, we are today obliged to do everything possible to preserve that which unites us – the peace which the Lord grants us and to which He has called us.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his joy at the four days of communion with His Holiness Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria.

Bartholomew, Ecumenical Patriarch:

“I thank you sincerely for undertaking this peaceful visit, which has already become a historic event. I asked His Holiness to convey to the Holy Synod our fraternal greetings and best wishes to you all for the New Year.”

For His Holiness Patriarch Daniil, the difficulties in the past relations between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate now belong to history.

Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia:

“Let us strive to preserve this fraternal communion and the unity of our faith, which the Lord has commanded us to uphold.”

According to Patriarch Daniil, differing views on certain ecclesiastical issues do exist, but they can and must be overcome through dialogue.