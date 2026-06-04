Vitosha to Launch Summer 2026 Season on 6 June

The official opening of the Summer 2026 season on Vitosha Mountain is scheduled for 6 June, according to an announcement by concessionaire Vitosha Ski on Facebook.

The Vitoshko Lale 1 and Vitoshko Lale 2 chairlifts will open for hikers and cyclists. They will operate every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays throughout the summer season.

For more advanced and experienced mountain bikers, the Laleto downhill track will also open on Saturday. The course is set to host the 2026 European Downhill Mountain Bike Championships from 14 to 16 August.

PHOTOS:BTA

Prices for lift passes, tickets and family packages, as well as further information and updated rates, are available on the Vitosha Ski website.

The operator added that, despite a changeable weather forecast, it hopes to give the season a fitting start.