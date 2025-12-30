Weather: Dangerous Winds Continue Across Bulgaria

After a temporary lull, strong winds from the west-northwest are intensifying once again.

Bulgaria is experiencing very windy conditions today, December 30, with a warning for dangerously strong gusts, reaching speeds of up to around 90 km/h, issued for the entire country on December 30.

Maximum temperatures today will range between 4°C and 10°C. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 6°C, while along the Black Sea coast they will be between 8°C and 11°C. However, the strong winds will create a much colder feels-like temperature.

Cloud cover will be variable and often significant, though precipitation is unlikely.

Tomorrow will be colder than today.

Minimum temperatures will fall to between –10°C and –3°C, with around –7°C in Sofia, and between –4°C and 0°C along the coast. Daytime highs will range from –1°C to 4°C, around 0°C in the capital, combined with a moderate to temporarily strong west-northwesterly wind.

The weather will be mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon.

Along the Black Sea coast it will also be sunny but very windy, with maximum temperatures between 2°C and 4°C.

In the mountains, strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will continue. Conditions will be sunny but bitterly cold, with maximum temperatures at ski resorts ranging from –15°C to –8°C.

On New Year’s Eve, winds will ease. Isolated and light snowfall cannot be ruled out, mainly in mountainous and eastern parts of the country.

Around midnight, temperatures will range from –11°C in south-western Bulgaria to –3°C in the east. During the first days of the New Year, a rapid and significant warming is expected.

Sunny weather will prevail, though light precipitation remains possible, particularly on Friday.